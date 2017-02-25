Do you like free stuff? Of course you do, and AT&T knows it. The company has announced its first 'BOGO' (Buy One, Get One) program of the year, allowing customers to buy one of three smartphones and get another one on a new line for free.

The phones included in the deal are the Galaxy S7 (no S7edge), LG G5, and iPhone 7. Customers will relieve monthly bill credits for the free device over 24-30 months, up to $695. You also get one free year of Fullscreen when you sign up.

To be eligible, both lines have to be on AT&T Next or AT&T Next Every Year. In addition, you can't mix and match - you can only get two of the same device. It's also worth noting that both the LG G5 and Galaxy S7 are due to be replaced very soon, so you won't have the latest and greatest for long.