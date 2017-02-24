Straightforward wireless plans that eliminate the confusion of hidden fees are now available. U.S. Cellular® has introduced new– no activation fees, no monthly device connection charges, no phone upgrade fees and no data overage fees. And because you can’t get more straightforward than unlimited, consumers and small businesses can now get unlimited data with U.S. Cellular for as low as $40 per line for 4 lines or just $60 per month for a single line with autopay/paperless billing enrollment.

“We want to be forthright with customers by knocking out hidden fees once and for all and showing wireless users exactly what they are paying for. Our new plans allow families and small businesses to customize their plans for each individual’s needs, from 2GB of data to unlimited, all with simplified pricing and discounts,” said Grant Leech, vice president of brand management at U.S. Cellular. “We also know that in order to deliver a great wireless experience, we need to have a reliable network that keeps up with the data demands of our customers, so we provide a fast 4G LTE network that works when and where our customers need it.”

U.S. Cellular’s new Total Plans with No Hidden Fees include unlimited talk and text with buckets of 2GB, 6GB and unlimited data, and they include family discounts that reward customers when they add additional lines. The data is not shared, so customers can pick the right data amounts for each person on the account. There are no data overage fees, so customers can feel confident that their wireless usage charges will be the same every month.

U.S. Cellular’s unlimited offering includes video streaming, hot-spot capability and free calling to Mexico and Canada. These plans are available to new and current customers, and those purchasing new devices can take advantage of the monthly payment option that best meets their needs – from 20, 24 or 30 months.

*Auto Pay/Paperless Billing required. Unlimited data plans will stream at standard definition speeds and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches 22GB. 2GB and 6GB data plans will stream at high definition speeds and will automatically shift to 2G when each line reaches the plans high-speed allotment.

Things we want you to know: Total Plan and Retail Installment Contract for Smartphone and basic phone purchases or Customer Service Agreement with a 2-yr. initial term (subject to a pro-rated $150 early termination fee for modems and hotspot devices and a $350 early termination fee for Tablets) required. Credit approval also required. A Regulatory Cost Recovery Fee (currently $2.02) applies; this is not a tax or gvmt. required charge. Additional charges, taxes, terms, conditions and coverage areas may apply and vary by plan, service and phone. Offers valid at participating locations only and cannot be combined. Kansas Customers: In areas in which U.S. Cellular receives support from the Federal Universal Service Fund, all reasonable requests for service must be met. Unresolved questions concerning services availability can be directed to the Kansas Corporation Commission Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 1-800-662-0027. Limited time offer. Trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners. 4G LTE service may be provided through King Street Wireless, a partner of U.S. Cellular. LTE is a trademark of ETSI. See uscellular.com or Associate for details. ©2017 U.S. Cellular

