Samsung is rolling out its payment platform in a new market today: Malaysia. If you've got a card with CIMB, Citibank, Maybank, or Standard Chartered, you may very well be able to add it today. It's not a for sure thing, though. As usual, there are some limitations.

Credit cards from all of the above banks are supported out of the gate. However, only Maybank supports debit and prepaid cards at this time. Hong Leong Bank (one of the largest in Malaysia) is not supported at all right now. It's said to be coming soon.

You will need a supported device to use Samsung Pay. In Malaysia that means the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, S6 edge+, Note5, Galaxy A5 (2017 and 2016) and A7 (2017 and 2016).