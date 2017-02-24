For all of you Galaxy S7 and S7 edge users out there (on Nougat), Samsung has officially released the Secure Folder feature that we saw on the Note 7 for your devices. You can download it from the Galaxy Apps store and get to protecting all of your sensitive files. You can shove documents, images, and even apps in there to keep them safe.

If anyone doesn't know, Secure Folder works by sandboxing your stuff separate from everything else on the phone. It utilizes KNOX, Samsung's enterprise-grade security option, to create this private, encrypted space. The folders are further protected by an authentication method of your choosing, whether that's a PIN, password, pattern, or biometric (fingerprint) method.

Setting this up is really easy. All you need to do is download Secure Folder, sign in using your Samsung Account, and then move sensitive data by selecting "Move to Secure Folder" in native TouchWiz apps or by manually adding the files to the folder itself.

Furthermore, you can customize the name and icon, or simply hide your folder in the Quick Panel. You also get support for a secure cloud-based backup and restore. The sandboxed data is separate from everything else, and can only be restored within Secure Folder's settings by the original user/Samsung Account holder.

For now, this is only available for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge running Nougat. Samsung is planning to expand this to other devices in the near future.