LineageOS, the successor to the ill-fated CyanogenMod, is off to a great start. The ROM has already passed 600,000 active installs, and has steadily added support for more devices since launch. Now official LineageOS builds have expanded to several more phones and tablets.

New devices include the HTC 10 (pme), Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 (n1awifi), Wileyfox Storm (kipper), Galaxy Tab S 8.4 Wi-Fi (klimtwifi), and the Samsung Galaxy S II (i9100). All of these builds are on LineageOS 14.1 (Android 7.1).

You can download the latest builds for these devices from the above links. If you're currently rocking LineageOS, let us know how it's going in the comments below.