Smartphones have never produced particularly good sound through their speakers. Sure, phones like the older HTC Ones, the Nexus 6 and 6P, and the Axon 7 have dual front-facing ones, but none of those are any match for a true, dedicated speaker. Even the JBL Moto Mod for the Moto Z line isn't all that great for its price and size. Now, though, you can get a highly-rated and highly portable Bluetooth speaker in the form of the UE ROLL 2 for just $49.99 on Amazon.
There's a reason that the ROLL 2 has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon; it's a good product. Despite its small size, it produces immense sound, is water-resistant, has great battery life, and is easily configurable with the UE ROLL app.
This is the lowest we've seen the ROLL 2 for yet. At $49.99, this thing is a downright steal. The only downside to this deal is that you'll have to be okay with the polarizing Reef color option. If you're interested, you'd better hurry; while I was writing this article, the Sugarplum-colored ROLL 2 popped back to $89.99 from the fantastic $49.99 price. Who knows how much longer the Reef will stay at this price?
The price has gone back up now.
Shockingly, Verizon also has the UE Roll 2 for $49.99, making it the go-to place if you want this speaker at a good price. Be aware that the discount appears after you place the product in your cart. Also, at the time of this writing, the black and orange models were sold out. Still, it's a good deal. Here's the link.
Comments