Google Drive is usually pretty good at previewing non-Docs files. You can open Microsoft Office documents, OpenDocument files, PDFs, images, compressed archives, and more. But previewing encrypted Office Documents hasn't been possible - until now.

Google announced the feature on its G Suite Updates blog, and it should already be live for everyone. I tested it with a password-protected PowerPoint document, and it worked just as you would expect. As far as I can tell, Google Drive is the first to support opening protected Office documents - not even Microsoft's own Office Online can do it.

Office Online can't even open protected files.

This feature may take up to three days to appear for everyone, but it's only on the web version for now.