Google Drive is usually pretty good at previewing non-Docs files. You can open Microsoft Office documents, OpenDocument files, PDFs, images, compressed archives, and more. But previewing encrypted Office Documents hasn't been possible - until now.

Google announced the feature on its G Suite Updates blog, and it should already be live for everyone. I tested it with a password-protected PowerPoint document, and it worked just as you would expect. As far as I can tell, Google Drive is the first to support opening protected Office documents - not even Microsoft's own Office Online can do it.

This feature may take up to three days to appear for everyone, but it's only on the web version for now.