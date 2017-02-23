Tasty Nougat isn't only for flagship smartphones—even the budget phones see updates on occasion. Today, it's the LG Stylo 2 Plus, a phone exclusive to T-Mobile and MetroPCS. Hit the settings and you'll probably find a Nougat update waiting for you.
The Stylo 2 Plus isn't a phone you hear a lot about, but it's a popular budget option on Tmo. It costs $240 total or $10 per month. It's got a 5.7-inch 720p LCD, a Snapdragon 430, and a stylus (duh). It also has rear-facing volume buttons flanking the power button. I wish LG's high-end phones still did that.
It launched with Android 6.0.1 in early 2016 and hasn't seen an update since September. The Nougat update will be 7.0, not 7.1. It has version number K55010p and you'll need at least 554MB of free space on the phone to update.
- Source:
- T-Mobile
