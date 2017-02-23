I'm a fan of Synology. I've had their DS416Play DiskStation for a while (review coming) and I never fathomed the idea of having my own "server" but they made the process as simple and fast as possible so that even someone like me, with no background whatsoever in server management, could be up and running in a matter of minutes.

Beside their DiskStation lineup, Synology also makes a couple of routers and tries to simplify many a router setup process and hurdle with smart add-on packages. One example is the VPN Plus Server, which when installed on your router transforms it into a VPN server so users can connect to it as if they're on the same local network, and thus benefit from access privileges remotely and securely the same way they would if they were physically there. It's a nice solution for small business and companies who want to keep their data local and firewalled from the outside, but still let some or all of their employees get in securely while not at work.

VPN Plus Server is an add-on package that has to be installed on the Synology Router Manager software and it works on both the older RT1900ac and newer RT2600ac router models. The server supports multiple VPN services: WebVPN, SSL VPN, SSTP, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and PPTP. For WebVPN, users don't need a client to access it: they only need a browser on their device. But for SSL VPN, a client is required and this is where this Android app comes into play. It's an easy way to connect to the SSL VPN that also improves connection speed and security.

That's all there is to the app. The hard part is done by the router and the add-on server. You can read more about the Synology VPN Plus server here to check its benefits for network admins and users alike, and once you decide to set it up on your Synology router, you can grab the free Android app below if you decide to go the SSL VPN way.