In one of those [Finally] moments, LeEco is releasing an update to its Le Pro3 and Le S3 phones that brings with it an app drawer. Besides just that, there are some improvements to the cameras, (the Le Pro3's was not the best, if you'll recall) and some other miscellaneous additions and fixes.
One of the highlighted changes, like I mentioned, is the addition of an app drawer to what LeEco calls the Ecosystem User Interface (EUI). Its placement will be standard, like we're all used to. Oh, and in case you were worried, the Live Entertainment app will move just to the right of the drawer icon. Or you can move it anywhere on your homescreen.
The Le S3 camera is getting a bump to low-light performance in this update, while the Le Pro3 is receiving a boost to HDR capture and processing speeds. As far as the other miscellaneous improvements, here's the official list:
- Enhanced fingerprint sensor so the phone only vibrates once if your fingerprint is not recognized
- Added parental control functions and other improvements to streaming quality of the LE app
- Improved the LIVE apps interface and streaming quality
- Improved Bluetooth reliability and increased WiFi download speeds on the Le S3 when using Bluetooth and WiFi simultaneously
The update will be rolling out over the next few days. LeEco strongly encourages users to take advantage of the UP2U program that focuses on feedback and suggestions.
- Source:
- LeEco
