Huawei is going to be on-hand at Mobile World Congress with the P10, but that's not all. The long-awaited Huawei Watch 2 (code name Leo) will be breaking cover as well, and VentureBeat has press images of the device. It has a very different, sportier vibe than the original Huawei Watch.

The Huawei Watch 2 will run Wear 2.0 out of the box, of course. However, there are two standard buttons on the side—no digital crown. The band is now rubber and flows smoothly into the body of the watch. We don't have measurements, but it looks a little on the thick side. That's probably thanks to the inclusion of cellular connectivity. There's a SIM tray hidden behind one of the band attachments.

The leak includes three colors: black, orange, and speckled gray. That speckled watch looks like someone forgot to take it off while painting a wall. I don't get it. I'm not really fond of any of them, based on the renders. Maybe they'll look nicer in person, or perhaps there's a more stylish non-sport version. We'll know in a few days.

