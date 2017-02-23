Google released Messenger in the Nexus 6 days as an alternative to Hangouts for SMS. As Google continues to gut Hangouts and push the SMS-free Allo messaging platform, Messenger has become more important. Now, it's getting a new name. It's no longer Messenger, it's Android Messages. Why? Reasons.
Here's the changelog from the latest version. It's not very informative.
- A new name! Messenger is now Android Messages, the messaging app built for Android
- Bug fixes and stability improvements
- Simpler sign-up for enhanced features on supported carriers
The name change is the only change of note I've seen, but supposedly the setup process is better now. Google didn't explain the name change, except that it properly emphasizes the fact it's a messaging app for Android. Okay.
My personal theory is that Google is trying to avoid being confused with Messenger (from Facebook) in the Play Store and in your app drawer. Two blue word bubble icons in your app drawer called "Messenger" is confusing. Now, Google's SMS app shows up as "Messages" in the app drawer.
