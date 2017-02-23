Something strange has begun happening to many of Google's OnHub and Wifi routers. The units are refusing to broadcast WiFi signal, and are requiring factory resets to function properly again. Many people refuse to use OnHubs or Wifis because Google has too much control over them, and it seems like they'll have a little more ammunition to use in arguments against these cloud-connected devices now.

According to many owners on Google's Product Forums and the subreddits r/OnHub and r/GoogleWifi, the devices have stopped providing WiFi altogether - clearly a major issue. For most owners, the primary routers are displaying the setup SSID and their LEDs are flashing blue, while mesh points are flashing red to indicate that they aren't connected. Even after going through the entire setup process again (which a few people are having trouble even doing), some users are reporting that their mesh points are still having trouble reconnecting. Interestingly, a few owners are also reporting that their Google accounts were signed out of services such as Chrome and Gmail.

For obvious reasons, owners are not happy at all. Many users speculated that Google had sent out a botched update of sorts, but the Wifi team has stated that none were pushed today. One user has complained about the failure of his Wifis bringing down his entire store and has allegedly already received return labels from Amazon for them. Loads of users are angry about having to stay on hold with customer support, and are unhappy with receiving little transparency from Google on the issue. It's still unclear what exactly caused this many systems to fail seemingly simultaneously.

If you're being affected by this issue, Google Wifi reps are encouraging users to simply use the default SSID and password on the bottom of the router to get back onto the Internet for now. However, the issue has yet to be completely resolved.