





About a week ago, we learned that the Android 7.0 Nougat would be released for the HTC 10 in Europe within 2 weeks. And right in the middle of that timeframe, the roll out has started.

Graham Wheeler, Product and Service Director for HTC EMEA, tweeted that the 1.17GB OTA has started with Unlocked HTC 10 units, but only in the UK for now. Other European regions should follow.

HTC 10 Nougat starts rolling out today. UK first more regions to follow soon. — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) January 24, 2017

But the HTC 10 isn't the only one in the party. The HTC 10 Lifestyle in Europe is also getting the 1.15GB update according to @LlabTooFeR:

HTC 10 Lifestyle (EU) receives Android 7.0 update. ROM version is 2.22.401.3 (1.15GB) — LlabTooFeR (@LlabTooFeR) January 24, 2017

And finally, the older HTC One M9 seems to also be invited to the Nougat party with a 1.27GB OTA, according to user @rjvirrey:

With the OTA update now started, it could be a bit of time before it reaches operator variants and other countries, but at least you know that the wait shouldn't be too long. In any case, check your device's settings for an update and try to be patient... as much as possible.