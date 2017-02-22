Mobile World Congress starts in a few days, and Huawei will be on hand to announce the P10. It's not like we really need it to—the phone has been thoroughly leaked in the run up to MWC, and now there's yet another. This time our old friend Evan Blass has dropped a high-resolution press image. That's it above.

The last time we saw the P10, it was in the form of some low-res renders in different colors (green phone, anyone?). This time it's just the black version, but it's a much better image. The P10 has a rounded, iPhone-y shape with the dual-camera array at the top. The fingerprint sensor has moved to the front of the phone (boo) and in its place on the back is a Huawei logo.

The Huawei P10 is expected to pack a 5.2-inch 1080p display, Kirin 960 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 32-64GB of storage, and USB Type-C. There's also a "Plus" version with a larger curved AMOLED display. Huawei has not released past P-series phones in the US, but maybe this will be the first. We'll know more in a few days.