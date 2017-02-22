LG is expected to unveil the G6 in a few days at Mobile World Congress, but noted leaker Evan Blass has beaten it to the punch. Blass has posted the full press renders on Twitter, and they look very much like we expected from past leaks.

It seems that LG is going for a very different vibe this year. The bezels are slimmer, the screen has rounded corners, and there doesn't appear to be a removable panel for battery access. The dual rear cameras are still there, as well as the fingerprint sensor/home button (it's a surprised robot face). There is, of course, no sign of the disastrous modular system that flopped on the G5.

The G6 in this leaked render does look a bit more handsome than it did in previous leaks. Although, it still bugs me that the rounded screen corners don't have the same radius as the corners of the phone. The G6 is expected to have a Snapdragon 821 and a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. We'll have all the details on February 26th at MWC.