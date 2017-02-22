Metro Bank is a fairly new retail bank, having only been around since 2010. There are only 14 cards and banks in the United Kingdom supporting Android Pay, including the Bank of Scotland, HSBC, Isle of Man Bank, and others. Now Metro Bank joins this list, with it recently announcing official support for Android Pay.

Google's own list of participating cards and banks in the UK hasn't been updated yet, but the bank's website says that Metro debit and credit cards are supported. The process is identical to adding any other card - simply press the plus button in the app and follow the steps to verify your card.