Samsung's first action camera, the Gear 360, was announced back in February of last year and released in August. The camera's main selling point is its two fish-eye lenses, capable of recording 360-degree video. Now you can get the Gear 360 for just $189.99 - the lowest price we've seen for it.

For this kind of a price drop only months after release (it was originally $350), you're probably wondering what the catch is. Well, the mobile app is known to be buggy and is only officially supported on newer Galaxy devices (but workarounds do exist). Alternatively, you can bypass using the app altogether and just record straight to a microSD card. If you have a Windows PC, you can edit and share the 360-degree video with Gear 360 ActionDirector.

If you're still interested, you can buy it from Groupon at the source link below. If it turns out to be too buggy, Groupon is offering free returns.