So here's a pretty crazy deal. Best Buy is selling the Verizon-branded DROID Turbo 2, the Motorola flagship from late 2015, for $312. That's a pretty good deal on its own, even if it comes with a bit of a bummer that it's only available on an installment plan ($12.99 for 24 months). But what's particularly nutty is that Best Buy is throwing in a $200 gift card to the store with each one. That brings the effective price for the phone down to just $112. For a brand new version of a model that's coming up on a year and a half from release, that's hard to beat.

If you need a refresher course, the DROID Turbo 2 uses a 5.4" quad HD display with Motorola's "Shattershield" tech - it's multiple layers of polymer and tempered glass that's unlikely to crack for anything less than a gunshot. Underneath is a still-respectable Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32 gigs of storage plus MicroSD card slot, and a generous 3760mAh battery with wireless charging. The rear camera is an impressive 21MP, though it must be said that it's outclassed by some newer models. The phone runs Marshmallow after an OTA update last year, and a Nougat update has been promised... eventually.

The promotional price is oddly only available with an installment plan - Best Buy sells the DROID Turbo 2 outright for $500. Also note that to qualify for the gift card, customers must use Best Buy's financing system, not Verizon. Both grey and white models are available, and shipping is free.