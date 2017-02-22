For the second straight year, Amazon has ranked #1 on the Harris Corporate Reputation Poll - with the company earning a record-high score of 86.27 this time. To celebrate, Amazon will take $8.62 off all purchases of $50 or more.

The offer is only valid if you enter 'BIGTHANKS' at checkout, and does not apply to digital content, video games, or Amazon gift cards. The offer expires at 11:59 PT tonight, so you won't be able to use it for long. Obviously using the discount on orders around $50 would yield the most value - I recommend stocking up on smartphone accessories like USB cables and cases.

All the details and terms are at the link below, and don't forge to use the code at checkout.