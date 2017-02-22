At this point, I'm convinced everyone has a unique Play Store app layout. Several UI changes are in various stages of testing - including expanded cards on search, a new My Apps screen, a 'Top Features' list, and several others. There's yet another UI change in testing, this time expanding the Play Store categories.

Currently, the Play Store app has two tabs at the top - 'Apps & Games,' and 'Movies, Music, Books.' This experimental change seperates these into more categories, including Apps, Games, Movies & TV, Music, Books, and Newstand. See the screenshots below:

Something like this was discovered in testing previously, but there's more categories this time around. I'm actually a fan of this change, especially separating Apps and Games. Now we have to wait for this to be rolled out to everyone.