SwiftKey is celebrating a milestone by reaching support for 150 languages. Think that's too many? The Ethnologue says there are more than 7000 languages spoken in the world today, so 150 will seem like a teeny number by comparison, except that it should cover a huge portion of the Earth's population because many of the other languages have less than 1000 native speakers.
For a bit of comparison, Google's GBoard seems to be around the same number on my phone, offering a choice of 149 languages and dialects. There are a few differences here and there between which languages each of the two keyboards include, but they both have multi-lingual support now, letting you type in several languages at the same time to avoid often switching keyboards.
If you want the official list of SwiftKey's languages, the company's support page lists 141 languages here:
- Afrikaans
- Akan (Twi)
- Albanian
- Arabic *
- Aragonese
- Armenian *
- Assamese
- Asturian
- Azerbaijani *
- Bambara
- Bangla
- Bashkir
- Basque
- Belarusian
- Bodo (Devanagari)
- Bosnian
- Breton
- Bulgarian
- Burmese (Unicode)
- Catalan
- Chechen
- Chinese (Simplified - PRC) !
- Chinese (Traditional - Hong Kong) !
- Chinese (Traditional - Taiwan) !
- Chuvash
- Corsican
- Croatian
- Czech
- Danish *
- Dhivehi - Maldivian
- Dogri (Devanagari)
- Dutch *
- English (US)
- English (UK)
- English (AU)
- English (CA)
- Esperanto
- Estonian *
- Faroese *
- Filipino
- Finnish *
- French (CA)
- French (FR)
- Frisian *
- Galician
- Georgian *
- German (CH) *
- German (DE) *
- Greek
- Gujarati
- Haitian Creole
- Hausa
- Hebrew
- Hindi (+Phonetic) *
- Hinglish *
- Hungarian *
- Icelandic *
- Igbo
- Indonesian *
- Irish
- Italian
- Japanese (Romaji) !
- Javanese
- Kabardian
- Kannada
- Kashmiri (Devanagari)
- Kazakh
- Khmer
- Konkani (Devanagari)
- Konkani (Kannada)
- Korean *
- Kurdish (Kurmanji)
- Kurdish (Somari)
- Kyrgyz
- Lao
- Latvian
- Lithuanian
- Luxembourgish *
- Low German !
- Macedonian
- Maithili (Devanagari)
- Malagasy
- Malay *
- Malayalam
- Maltese
- Manipuri (Bengali)
- Maori
- Marathi
- Mongolian
- Nepali
- N'ko
- Norwegian (Bokmal) *
- Norwegian (Nynorsk) *
- Occitan
- Oriya
- Pashto
- Persian (Farsi) *
- Polish
- Portuguese (BR)
- Portuguese (PT)
- Punjabi
- Romanian *
- Russian
- Sakha
- Sanskrit (Devanagari)
- Santali (Devanagari)
- Scottish Gaelic
- Serbian
- Serbian (Cyrillic script)
- Sindhi (India)
- Sindhi (Pakistan)
- Sinhala
- Slovak
- Slovenian
- Somali
- Spanish (ES)
- Spanish (Latin America)
- Spanish (US)
- Sundanese
- Swahili
- Swedish *
- Tajik
- Tamazight
- Tamil
- Tatar
- Telugu
- Thai !
- Tibetan
- Turkish *
- Turkmen
- Udmurt
- Ukrainian *
- Urdu *
- Uyghur
- Uzbek
- Vietnamese
- Welsh
- Xhosa
- Yiddish
- Yoruba
- Zulu
(* = no smart space, ! = no Flow)
But that list is missing the 12 languages that were added in the Beta version a couple of weeks ago, which bring the total up to 153:
- Friulian
- Lingala
- Fijian
- Rwanda
- Oromo
- Tsonga
- Tswana
- Swazi
- Venda
- Sesotho
- Hiligaynon
- Southern Ndebele
- Source:
- SwiftKey
