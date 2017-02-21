Samsung Flow is not a new app, but the basic gist is that you can use your Galaxy phone's fingerprint scanner to unlock your Tab Pro S Windows 10 device. It also allows you to do other things like see and interact with your phone's notifications on the desktop and transfer content and activity between the two (where supported). Thus far, this has been limited to a single tablet, but Samsung is apparently planning to expand this to all Windows 10 devices soon.

According to a Play Store review reply spotted by Sammobile, we can hope to see this roll out sometime in early April (when the Win10 Creator's Update is unofficially expected to launch). All of the app's features should be present, which opens up some possibilities for productivity for Galaxy/Windows 10 users.

For those of you who have not unlocked your PC with your phone's fingerprint scanner, you're missing out (I use a Tasker and Unified Remote combination to do this). So be patient. But with MWC next week, you can expect to hear a lot of announcements from Samsung that will keep you occupied in the meantime. It should be exciting.