"We are very pleased to add support for Android Things OS on Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon 210 processor and bring these exciting new development options to our IoT customers," said Jeffery Torrance, vice president, business development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Integrated 4G LTE, a first for Android Things, combined with our other wireless technologies, brings comprehensive connectivity and capabilities to the Google Cloud Platform. Developers are now able to create cost-effective, innovative connected devices and applications for both consumer and industrial IoT segments, which will help accelerate and expand the development of the overall IoT ecosystem."

Manufacturers will be able to use their expertise in Android and Snapdragon processors to help them quickly create and commercialize a variety of connected devices. They will have access to familiar connectivity environments, including cellular, Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth®; support for a wide array of sensors; camera, graphics, multimedia and rich UI capabilities. Additionally the platform offers hardware-based security; Google services and cloud integration; well-known development tools such as Qualcomm Technologies' development platforms, Android Studio and the Android SDK; widely-available test and optimization tools, and more, allowing for rapid development of scalable, cost-effective and security-focused IoT solutions.

The Snapdragon 210 processor is a cost-effective solution capable of extending 4G LTE connectivity more broadly, making it ideal for high-volume consumer and industrial IoT applications. The processor features integrated 4G LTE-Advanced Cat 4 connectivity with carrier aggregation, high-quality multimedia experiences with Full-HD (1080p) playback with hardware HEVC, high performance and power efficiency with quad-core CPU and Qualcomm® Adreno™ 304 graphics, and superior camera capabilities with up to 8 megapixel camera support and leading enhanced computational camera functionalities.

Support for Android Things on Snapdragon 210 processors is anticipated to be available later this year.

Qualcomm Technologies will demonstrate the Android Things platform running on the Snapdragon 210 processor at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27 – March 2, Hall 3, Stand 3E10.

