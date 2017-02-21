Often I see plenty of Android gaming news scattered around the web, but with very little on offer to centralize this type of information. I figured I could bring you all some of the more interesting tidbits I found, by way of a collection post on AP. This way, when so much of Androids gaming news trickles out, I can collect the more intriguing bits. Which should keep you all from being inundated with post after post of gaming centric articles, while also staying up to date.

So without further ado, lets get into some Android gaming current events here folks!

Bethesda employee Todd Howard hints at a new mobile release

Todd Howard of Bethesda Studios has alluded to a new mobile game from the studio, in a recent interview with glixel.com.

After the wild success of Fallout Shelter, it is really no shock to find out that that Bethesda Studios is working on a new mobile title. While Howard himself admits that Fallout Shelter's success was a bit of a surprise, seeing how popular it has become leaves little question as to whether Bethesda will continue its foray into the mobile market.

It was a huge surprise to us," he said. "Particularly how successful it was. We've got – what – 75 million players now?

Details of what the story will be about, what type of mechanics will be used, whether it will be an existing franchise or a new property, are all pretty scarce at this point. What we do know is that Todd Howard has stated the title will be "very different in style" and "unique," so take that as you will.

We need to not look too hard at what's working well for other people. The game we're doing is a very different style game, unique in the space. There isn't something else we're looking at for style.

It would seem this new trend of major video game publishers dipping their toes into the mobile market may be over, as it looks to be full steam ahead for the likes of giants such as Bethesda (and even Nintendo).

What this means for the mobile market though, leaves me with a bit of trepidation. Hopefully Bethesda can straddle the line of worthwhile gameplay, without taking too much advantage of the free-to-play model that is so prevalent in the mobile space today.

N.O.V.A. Legacy beta (regional) released today

While not the most intriguing of titles and a free-to-play rehash of an older game, Gameloft has opened up a region based beta today for their new freemium title, N.O.V.A. Legacy. From their description on the Play Store, it looks to be a compact version of the first chapter found in the N.O.V.A. saga. It comes in at a 20mb download, but once installed, the game does take up 257mb on my GS7. So far the only country that is known to be able to install the game from the Play Store is Indonesia, though I am sure there are APKs available out there (such as on APK Mirror here).

Being the daredevil that I am, I of course sideloaded the game on a throw away device and tried it out. Off the bat I see that there are two types of currency, as well as a wait time mechanic. While the IAPs were locked due to this release being a beta, the Play Store does list them as ranging from $0.99 - $99.99 per item. So yeah, not much new to see here, this is a Gameloft game through and through.

On the plus side, the game does control well and is highly polished. If you don't mind all the IAPs, it may be something to keep an eye out for as a good time waster, once fully released.

Alto's Odyssey, sequel to the hit game Alto's Adventure, releases a teaser trailer

So far there is not much to go on from the video. The beautiful art and animations we have come to love are present at the very least. Apart from the long artistic intro, there is also a short few seconds of gameplay included, (starting at 0:33) which looks to be hinting at at least one desert environment. How that equates to snowboarding is unknown, but really who cares? I would imagine if you enjoyed the first game, the second should be a no-brainer if they stick close to the first one's design, deserts and all.

A release date of Summer 2017 appears to be the target. Whether this means a staggered release, with iOS first, (like the first game, Alto's Adventure) or a multi-platform simultaneous release is unknown. Hopefully we will see it on Android sooner, rather than later.