“Our customers love Fire TV, and we’re thrilled to introduce the latest generation Fire TV Stick in the UK, Germany, and Japan,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Fire TV. “Since its recent launch in the US, the all-new Fire TV Stick has quickly become a best-seller onAmazon.com and received more than 35,000 five-star reviews. With our new content-forward UI, powerful voice search, and a growing collection of movies, TV episodes, and apps, Fire TV helps customers easily find and enjoy their favorite TV content.”

The all-new Fire TV Stick is 30 percent faster than the previous best-selling version, has a powerful quad-core processor for streaming high-quality video, and offers access to thousands of apps, games, movies, and TV shows. Customers in the UK and Germany can also use the included Alexa Voice Remote to get the news and weather, check their commute, get sports scores, create shopping lists, play music, and more. With the included voice remote, customers in Japan can use their voice to search for their favorite programming and control playback of Amazon Video content.

With the new Fire TV Stick, customers have access to a completely redesigned interface that makes finding what to watch even easier and more enjoyable. Fire TV Stick offers a new cinematic experience, delivering video trailers and content screenshots to help customers access the content they want. Fire TV also shows you the best viewing options – stream, rent, or buy – to help you choose content based on convenience and value. Finding and enjoying apps and games is also easy with a customizable app list on the home screen.

The all-new Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is available for pre-order now in the UK and Germany, and will ship to customers starting in April. The latest generation Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote is available for pre-order now in Japan and will begin shipping to customers April 6.

