multi-page article Page 1 Page 2

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous 2 weeks or so.

Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Please wait for this page to load in full in order to see the widgets, which include ratings and pricing info. Looking for the previous roundup editions? Find them here.

Games

unWorded

Android Police coverage: unWorded is a creative typography-based puzzler, now available on Android

UnWorded is, in a word, trippy. It would be so even without the meta-narrative all about a writer recovering from a garish accident. The core gameplay is about using letters to form symbolic answers to the puzzles that are presented. Like I said, it's trippy - watch the video to get a look at the stages in action. Combining the unconventional approach to puzzles with an original story makes unWorded well worth checking out, and it's only $4 with no ads or in-app purchases.

--

unWorded is a wordy narrative puzzler created by a two-men team that has been selected and awarded in many mobile events around the world. UnWorded is an innovative Narrative Puzzle Game where everything is built from letters. Use your imagination to create objects by assembling letters and punctuation signs together and discover the story of a writer hospitalized after a serious accident...

Splitter Critters

Android Police coverage: Super adorable and smart puzzler Splitter Critters debarks on the Play Store

Splitter Critters has a slice mechanic that's reminiscent of games like Fruit Ninja, but the core of it offers a lot more flexibility. Players are slicing the stage and the environment, not just twitch obstacles, creating a ton of options for progression pathfinding and puzzles. The approach is amazingly unique - check the video below to see what I'm talking about. Best of all, the game is $3 with no ads or in-app purchases. Nice.

--

Split the world with a swipe of your finger and then rearrange it to guide critters back to their spaceship. Explore colorful planets full of danger, challenging puzzles, and innovative mechanics that will make you think in new ways. The immersive soundscapes of each world, best experienced with headphones, set the tone for your journey.

Vampire: Prelude

Android Police coverage: Asmodee Games releases two new titles, Mage the Ascension: Refuge and Vampire: Prelude

Wow, so Vampire: The Masquerade has been around a long time, huh? This text-based story game takes place inside the world of the popular vampire RPG series, using the oh-so-trendy SMS conversation method of plot progression. Fans of the franchise may feel a little out of their depth with the format and the more modern art, but they'll soon get the feel of the urban fantasy. The game costs five bucks with no in-app purchases.

--

The classic roleplaying game Vampire: The Masquerade returns to digital games with a Prelude of things to come. Experience a brand new interactive fiction, written and illustrated by award- winning author Zak Sabbath and Sarah Horrocks. Told entirely from a mobile messaging perspective, the story is a sharp, mature and often terrifying submersion into your first nights as unwilling predator and prey. Hunted by unknown enemies and driven by an alien hunger, will you sever your ties with the mortal world or try to cling to your former life?

Mage the Ascension: Refuge

Android Police coverage: Asmodee Games releases two new titles, Mage the Ascension: Refuge and Vampire: Prelude

The second game of the week published by Asmodee takes place inside the world of the Mage: The Ascension role-playing game. This one is more on the Jim Butcher side of urban fantasy, as opposed to Anne Rice, and the format is more of a straight-up game book with the occasional logic puzzle thrown in for variety. This one is also five bucks with no in-app purchases.

--

The groundbreaking roleplaying game Mage: The Ascension manifests in our turbulent present with Refuge, an interactive fiction written by critically-acclaimed author Karin Tidbeck. Set in modern-day Sweden, Mage: Refuge lets you experience today's social and political upheavals while awakening to the power of True Magick - the ability to shape reality itself through your force of belief. Many will try to recruit you into a secret war where human consensus itself is the battlefield.

ChronoSpin: Wear Game & Clock

Android Police coverage: ChronoSpin is a game for Android Wear that looks like a watch face

Limitations in game design aren't necessarily a bad thing. ChronoSpin, a collection of minigames designed specifically for Android Wear, illustrates that perfectly. The games within are all fairly simple stuff, a la the old LCD portable games, which can be played with single taps and swipes. The starkness of the colors and graphics makes for enjoyable diversions for those times when you don't want to pull out your phone. Oh, and it tells time, too.

--

This will download in your Android Wear watch's apps section. Not the watch face section K thanks. What's a ChronoSpin you ask? Why, I'll tell you. ChronoSpin is an interactive watchface that displays time via an analog clock...that is until you swipe up and BLAMO. Now its a mind bending action puzzle game based off the IndieGameMag-featured hit arcade game 'PipSpin'. When ya lose, it immediately goes back to being a clock. If ya win, you level up like a boss. SHAPLOOIE.

Bandit Six

Android Police coverage: WWII-themed shooter Bandit Six comes to Google Daydream

Bandit Six is a World War II-themed turret shooter. The VR presentation puts you in the shoes of various soldiers firing from bombers, battleships, rocket launchers, and all manner of ridiculous military hardware. This sort of stationary shooting gallery is the sort of thing that works really well in virtual reality, even if the Daydream platform isn't exactly hurting for similar titles. It's currently $3 without in-app purchases.

--

We give you the firepower. You give 'em hell. Put on your Daydream headset and man the tail guns of a World War 2 bomber fending off swarms of attacking fighters as they close in for the kill. You'll face the enemy's deadliest aerial weapons, from the iconic Me109, to V2 rockets, jets and missiles. Designed exclusively for VR where you use your head to aim and the touchpad to shoot, Bandit Six delivers intense first-person aerial combat in over 30 missions set amidst skies full of tracer, flak, flames and planes. So man the guns and join the fight.

Bethesda® Pinball

Android Police coverage: Zen Studios releases Bethesda Pinball, packing Skyrim, Fallout, and DOOM tables

What do the console and PC games Fallout, DOOM, and Skyrim have in common? Very little, aside from the fact that they're all published by Bethesda. But now all of them have spiffy themed pinball tables in the ever-expanding Zen Pinball series, a fan favorite of this admittedly niche genre. As usual, the new tables are available in the main app and in this dedicated smaller app for $2 a piece.

--

Download Bethesda® Pinball and start playing against pinball players from around the world, now for FREE. Survive in the stunning yet hostile environments on three incredible pinball tables inspired by the most iconic Bethesda® franchises, including Fallout®, DOOM®, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim®. Test your pinball mettle against players from around the world in asynchronous multiplayer.

N.O.V.A. Legacy

Android Police coverage: Gaming news breakdown: Hints of a new Bethesda mobile game, N.O.V.A. Legacy beta, and a teaser trailer of Alto's Odyssey

NOVA, Gameloft's alien sci-fi shooter that in no way ATALL resembles Microsoft's HALO franchise (not even with the blue glowing computer-lady and the aliens with their pew-pew weapons), is back. The original game (the original Gameloft game, that is) has been remastered for more modern devices with higher-resolution 3D models and textures. It's also been retooled with a free-to-play system focusing on online multiplayer, complete with $100 in-app purchases. At the moment the game is in testing mode and not available everywhere, but we have a copy over on APK Mirror.

--

N.O.V.A. Legacy brings you the best sci-fi FPS experience from the epic first episode of the critically acclaimed N.O.V.A. saga -- all in a compact 20 MB version. Kal Wardin, our hero, is a retired N.O.V.A. veteran summoned once again to don his Mobile Armor Suit in defense of the Colonial Administration forces. Helped by Yelena, his personal AI Agent, Kal must protect humanity's destiny by entering the battlefield against alien invaders while uncovering the mystery behind their sudden attack.

Batman: Arkham Underworld

Android Police coverage: Batman: Arkham Underworld lets players deliver an overdue beating to the Dark Knight

It's always better to be the bad guy. Unless you're a Batman bad guy... then it might be better to be someone who isn't always beaten black and blue. But in Arkham Underworld, which takes place loosely within the world of the Arkham Asylum console games, you control an expanding game consisting of the iconic Batman rogues gallery and henchman. Expand your base, beat the Bat, and try to ignore the pushes for in-app purchases that go up to a ludicrous $200. Even Bruce Wayne would balk at that crap.

--

Become the city’s next criminal mastermind as you fight your way to the top in Batman: Arkham Underworld. Recruit DC Comics super-villains to do your dirty work, then train an army of thugs to attack your rivals. Grow your criminal empire and crush your enemies to earn loot and respect. Create the ultimate hideout full of traps, security forces and hidden dangers to defend your turf from other aspiring crime lords.

The Frostrune

The Frostrune, a rookie effort from developer Snow Cannon, is a point-and-click adventure with a Nordic theme. The fantasy story is told with some fantastic hand-painted backgrounds, and fans of the genre will enjoy a little inventory puzzle here and there. The narrative takes a serious stab at some of the better-known elements of Viking mythology, at least according to the developers, so if you're looking for something with a little historical context it could be worth a download. The game is $5 with no in-app purchases or advertising.

--

Unravel a mystery inspired by Viking myth and legend in The Frostrune, a point-and-click adventure based on ancient Norse culture and environments. Find yourself shipwrecked on an island after a summer storm. Nearby, a recently abandoned settlement shows signs that its inhabitants left in a panic. Surrounding the village is a dark, dense forest filled with ancient rune stones and burial mounds. Among them are hidden relics and other well-kept secrets that will bring you closer to solving the mysteries of the island.

Island Delta

Noodlecake's latest game is all about infiltrating the secret base of a Bond-style supervillain. Your top-down protagonist has the Gravity Gun from Half-Life (or at least an off-brand knockoff) to get past obstacles, dispatch enemies, and solve a few puzzles as you progress through the base. It's a nice mix of twitch gameplay and brain-teasers, all brought together with an appealing cartoon aesthetic. Surprisingly, Island Delta is only $3 with no in-app purchases at the moment.

--

Island Delta is an exciting action filled adventure game where you wield a powerful anti-gravity weapon to defeat dangerous enemies, solve puzzles and overcome hazardous traps. Explore this retro-futuristic world with heroes, Zoe and Baxter, as you set out on a daring rescue mission and face the evil Doctor Gunderson and his mechanical minions.

Complete fun and challenging puzzles

Hack security systems and sabotage the facilities

Exciting storyline with twists and humour

Three unique chapters with over 30 levels

Discover hidden areas and find collectibles to unlock bonus levels

Original soundtrack

Beautiful environments

Premium with no ads or in-app purchases

Unhappy Ever After RPG

Unhappily Ever After is a throwback to SNES-style RPGs, with a bit more self-awareness than the usual fare. It looks like an upgraded RPG Maker project, but that's not necessarily a bat thing. The story revolves around a British librarian pulled into a Lovecraftian world of madness, who has to navigate both a new world and a new society. Note that the themes and the story are decidedly Not For Kids. The main game is just $2.50, but there's a free demo if you'd like to check out some of the turn-based battle mechanics before putting your money down.

--

Unhappy Ever After is a mobile, roleplay game with beautiful desktop comparable graphics, hunting music, and a wonderfully disturbing story . It offers a free-roam, partly open world, with over twenty four hours’ worth of quests, and continued simulation style play after the story ends. Any great RPG needs a great protagonist: in Unhappy Ever After that protagonist is Sophia an eighteenth-century librarian's apprentice to Queen Anne of England who gets pulled into a dark-fantasy world.

Octave

Octave is a creepy-ass side-scrolling RPG. You play as a man who's being hounded by otherworldly creatures, chasing you through an abandoned town. It's got a lot of Silent Hill in there, but there's not much in the way of combat - your first choice is almost always to run away. Impressive 2D art design lends an air of despair to all of the environments and buildings, and the monster designs look interesting (if you're into that sort of thing). The game is only $2 with no in-app purchases.

--

Octave is a point 'n click horror-adventure game with elements of action and quest. You play the role of a guy who happens to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. You are dragged into a dark forest, but on the verge of death, you are mysteriously saved from your killer by a someone or something. As you venture deeper into the woods you find yourself surrounded by atrocity. You realise that salvation can turn out to be a real nightmare. All the way through fear you seek out the mysteries of the dark forest.

Dubspace

Dubspace follows the adventures of a Rastafarian space captain. Yup, this is one of those games. The setup is interesting: in the zero-gravity environment, your gun is both your only means of attack and the only way you can move (thanks to the recoil pushing you around). Even the stage progressions and saves have to be shot to continue. Graphics are simple pixels and environments don't have a lot of variety, but that core mechanic might keep you occupied for quire some time. Dubspace is free with no in-app purchases.

--

Follow the adventures of Mailcom - the righteous pilot of Rastafarian navy trying to unlock his brothers looting gold and data on mothballed space stations.

Heroes of Rastafarian navy - more to be unlocked in updates.

Space stations with deadly environment.

Enemies - zombies and aliens and security guards and mutants - more to be unleashed in updates.

Zero gravity

10 great dub tracks by Kevin MacLeod, Mikus, Dada & Faust, El Haijn, Chost, Jed Rabid.

AI Head that spawns loot when being shot.

No IAPs and disturbing ADs - however, you need to to disguise yourself as a video to enter the AI Head level.

Link Twin

Link Twin is a puzzle game with a familiar two-protagonist setup. Basically, you move both twins around the 2D board in the same direction and at the same time, making each stage a spatial puzzle about blocking and positioning. It's an interesting setup that require a very particular mode of thought, even before it ramps up the difficulty with new obstacles and tools at your disposal. The game tells a basic story about the brother-sister pair, and it' all yours for two bucks with no in-app purchases.

--

Link Twin is an exciting and stylistic puzzle game with fresh mechanics, visually stunning art and a haunting soundtrack. Take control of the mysterious Tom and Lily who share an unbreakable connection. Uncover a treacherous world of mysterious landscapes and mind-bending puzzles as you navigate ever increasing challenges. Swipe the screen to move Tom & Lily simultaneously. Use the environment and interactive objects to manipulate positioning and find the exits.

Gravity Galaxy

Gravity Galaxy is a casual game that mixes puzzle elements with some of the gravity-based gameplay of Angry Birds Space. You control a tiny spaceship trying to get to friendly planets and avoid hostile ones, using the gravitational fields of both to get around and avoid obstacles. Simple principles drive ever-increasing complexity, and while the 3D graphics are simple, they're quite effective in a low-poly way. Free with ads and in-app purchases that go up to $5.

--

Intergalactic planet hopping puzzler. Speed through space, curving around blazing stars and evade alien lasers in your goal to reach planet Earth. Simple one touch controls allow you to effortlessly launch between worlds. Solve challenging puzzles and collect unique rewards. Test your reflexes and timing as you outrun giant stars then harness the power of gravity to fly back home. Packed with many levels, challenges and zones, including an exciting bonus stage where you can unlock new ships, trails and colors.