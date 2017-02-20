Snap Inc., the company that owns Snapchat, unveiled the 'Spectacles' last year. The glasses, with a distinct toy-like design, can record 10-second clips that can be uploaded to Snapchat. Now you can actually order them online, instead of hunting down a kiosk or buying one second-hand from eBay.

The glasses cost $129.99 and are available in Black, Coral, or Teal. The current shipping estimate is 2-4 weeks, and should you misplace the charging case or cable, you can buy them from the new site as well.

Obviously the glasses are meant to be used with Snapchat, but once the video shows up in the Memories section of the mobile app, it's easy enough to share the file to any other application. You can buy a pair for yourself from the link below.