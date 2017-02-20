On this quiet holiday Monday (in America), there's something notable happening on AT&T's network. The long-awaited Nougat update for Ma Bell's LG G5 has started rolling out. Check for the update on your device and you may well find success.
The update clocks in at about 1.5GB with build number NRD90U. It includes the January 1st security patch level. It's only 7.0 rather than 7.1, but that should come as no surprise. The update will include all the usual Nougat goodies like improved doze mode, split-screen apps, and revamped quick settings.
Keep in mind that AT&T requires WiFi to download updates, and you can only check for updates once per day. Make it count or be prepared to manually set your clock ahead for another go.
- Thanks:
- Heath and Tyson
