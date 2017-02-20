The Moto Z Play was released by Motorola last year, as a slightly less-expensive alternative to the Moto Z. A combination of a less powerful CPU, a lower-resolution screen, and a massive 3,500mAh battery has earned it a reputation for being an endurance champ. Now Motorola has released the kernel source code for the recent Nougat update.

If you're unaware, the Linux kernel that Android uses is licensed under the GNU General Public License, meaning any company that modifies it has to release its modified code (some OEMs don't really care to, but that's another story). The main advantage is that custom ROM developers can use the modified kernel source to create more stable ROMs.

If you want to take a peek at the code, you can find it at the link below.