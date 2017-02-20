Smartphones have never produced particularly good sound through their speakers. Sure, phones like the older HTC Ones, the Nexus 6 and 6P, and the Axon 7 have dual front-facing ones, but none of those are any match for a true, dedicated speaker. Even the JBL Moto Mod for the Moto Z line isn't all that great for its price and size. Now, though, you can get a highly-rated and highly portable Bluetooth speaker in the form of the UE ROLL 2 for just $49.99 on Amazon.

There's a reason that the ROLL 2 has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon; it's a good product. Despite its small size, it produces immense sound, is water-resistant, has great battery life, and is easily configurable with the UE ROLL app.

This is the lowest we've seen the ROLL 2 for yet. At $49.99, this thing is a downright steal. The only downside to this deal is that you'll have to be okay with the polarizing Reef color option. If you're interested, you'd better hurry; while I was writing this article, the Sugarplum-colored ROLL 2 popped back to $89.99 from the fantastic $49.99 price. Who knows how much longer the Reef will stay at this price?