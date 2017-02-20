Cloud storage is great. With it you can safely tuck away all your important photos, videos, documents, and other digital possessions in someone else's server and access them at any time. Any time you have an internet connection, that is. For people who fly often, have a limited data plan, slow internet, or a severe case of paranoia, local storage still reigns supreme. If you need a lot of it for a reasonable price than look no further. Today, you can grab a 256GB SanDisk Ultra MicroSD card for just $135 at Amazon.

The card carries the name and reputation of one of the best manufacturers in the memory card business. An SD adapter is included with your purchase and the card is backed by a 10 year warranty. Before you get a chance to say that the price has been lower than that before, let me cut you off – I know. We posted a deal for the same card just last month when it was on sale for $120. Chances are that most of you missed that deal though, since it went OOS almost immediately. At $135, this card is still a good value and $45 less than its normal street price of $180, even better, it's available for purchase.

If you want an even better price and don't mind sacrificing a fifth of your GB's, then you can also take a look at the 200GB model at Amazon. It features the same 90MB/s read speed, but only costs $69.95. I'll leave that decision up to you.