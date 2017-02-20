If you need a cheap backup or replacement phone (the former is always my go-to excuse to justify buying phones), then Amazon has you covered in one of its offerings in the Gold Box Deals for today. The 16GB/2GB BLU Life One X2 is currently going for $119.99, which is a respectable savings of $30.

For that money, you get an unlocked GSM dual-SIM phone with a 5.2" IPS FHD display, Snapdragon 430, 16GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 2GB of RAM, 16MP/8MP cameras, a 3,150mAh battery, and Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Not a bad value at all. The "skin" running on top of Marshmallow here is pretty polarizing, so bear that in mind if you haven't used it before.

The deal is valid only until the end of the day and is good for both the grey and rose gold models of the phone. I feel it deserves mentioning that the 64GB/4GB model is only another $60 more (a sale price of $179.99, which makes it $20 off). The rest of the specs are the same, and that's not a bad price whatsoever. Regardless, hit up the source link before the end of the day.