There's a nifty feature lurking in the latest Chrome Beta (and dev, for that matter) version on Android. If you download a file and there happens to be a file of the same name already in your downloads directory, Chrome asks if you want to replace it. That's a kindness even desktop Chrome doesn't provide.

The behavior in Chrome for Android prior to v43 is that duplicate files are renamed as somefilename(1), somefilename(2), and so on. You can still do that if you want, but v43 offers the option to replace the current file in a popup at the bottom of the screen.

This is a smart change on Android because managing files on a smartphone is inherently more of a hassle than it is on a desktop. A lot of phones don't even come with file browsers.

This article was originally published on May 7, 2015