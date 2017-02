One of the more annoying aspects of the Play Store is that you can't manually check for app updates. We already covered how Google is testing a new installed apps screen, but we didn't get a look at one of the best aspects of it - a refresh button.

Screenshots of the new interface.

Previously, restarting the Play Store app or switching activities was required to trigger a refresh. As you can probably figure out, pressing the button checks for app updates, and it only appears if you don't already have updates available. You can see the feature in action, as well as the rest of the UI changes, below:

It's not clear when (or if) these user interface changes will be pushed to all users. In the meantime, you can try making a sacrificial offering to Google.