The Watch Style is the lower-end of the two smartwatches LG has just released in conjunction with Google. It's not particularly handsome, it's not particularly feature-packed, and at $249, it's not particularly well-priced; however, it's still my favorite Android Wear smartwatch that I've used to date.

This watch is also launching with the significantly-delayed Android Wear 2.0, which throws a host of new features our way, most notably standalone apps and an on-watch Play Store. However, it's the Watch Sport that is acting as a showcase for everything that Wear 2.0 can do. The Style is, nonetheless, a very nice device.

Specs Processor 1.1GHz Snapdragon Wear 2100 RAM 512MB Storage 4GB Display 1.2-inch 360x360, P-OLED Battery 240mAh Software Android Wear 2.0 Dimensions 42.3 x 45.7 x 10.79mm Water resistance IP67

The Good Design The three-layer design is clean and modern-looking, if a bit unoffensive. Performance This thing is so, so smooth. Using any other Android Wear watch now feels sluggish. Software Android Wear 2.0 brings a ton of new features, as well as a UI refresh. I also love the scrolling crown that the software now supports. Wireless charging Setting the watch atop the charger without having to worry about pins being aligned is very convenient.

The Not So Good Battery life At 240mAh, the Style's battery is extremely small, and it definitely shows. It's sufficient to get through a day of use, but nothing more. Lack of features This thing has no heart rate sensor, no NFC / Android Pay, no GPS, and no LTE. Price $249 seems a bit steep for what you get inside the watch.

Design

"Style" may be one-third of the Watch Style's name, but I don't know if that's very fitting. It's not as out-there as the ZenWatch 3, not as elegant as the Huawei Watch, and not as customizable as the Moto 360. That being said, it's still pretty good-looking in my eyes. LG implemented a sort of three-layer design: the top is a matte silver, the middle, the lugs, and the crown are polished, and the bottom is a matte plastic.

For the most part, the casing is 316L stainless steel, aside from the plastic bottom that was probably necessary to add wireless charging. The Style is on the slimmer side of Android Wear watches, and the layered design makes it look and feel even more so. It's slimmer than the Huawei Watch and the older LG Watch Urbane, and about as thick as the ASUS ZenWatch 2.

The single button on the right side is nice and tactile, which gives it a premium feel. It also acts as a scroll wheel a la Apple Watch, and is considerably more useful than I thought it'd be. The edges of the buttons also have small grooves in them, which keep your fingers from slipping while scrolling. Overall, the watch feels great on the wrist.

Contributing to that nice feel is the 18mm MODE band, which LG calls Italian genuine leather. It's fairly soft, doesn't stain easily, and features sliders that make it extremely easy to swap out (you can still put regular straps in). Watch snobs will probably ditch it immediately, but as a tech enthusiast first and foremost, I found it fine.

Display

First things first: yes, this is a fully round, 360-degree display (I still find it ironic that the Moto 360 doesn't have a fully round screen). Its resolution of 360x360 isn't class-leading, but thanks to its relatively small 1.2-inch size, the display still looks crisp. The Style also packs an ambient light sensor underneath the display - not a first, but still pretty awesome. Brightness transitions were smooth and fast.

The display uses LG's P-OLED technology, which the company's been using on smartwatches ever since the G Watch R. Worry not about a plasticky-feeling screen, though, as this one is topped with Gorilla Glass 3. As is typical with OLED displays, blacks are beautifully black, and colors are nice. The only arena in which the screen could use a bit of a boost is brightness; as you might be able to see from the hero image, it's just a tad dim.

Performance and battery life

The Watch Style is, bar-none, the smoothest smartwatch I have ever used. There are a number of factors that lead to this: the Snapdragon Wear 2100, a relatively low-res 360p display, and the new Android Wear 2.0. However, I'm inclined to believe that Google also worked extremely hard on optimizing the software for these LG watches. While my Huawei Watch, LG Watch Urbane, and ASUS ZenWatch 2 may cruise along at between 20 and 30fps, the Watch Style feels like it maintains a steady 40-50fps at all times. It's that smooth.

Battery life is where this thing stutters a bit. Every other Android Wear smartwatch of mine lasts at least a day and a half, but I struggle to get even a day out of the Style. The fact that ambient display came disabled out of the box shows that even Google isn't confident in its tiny 240mAh cell.

For most of my review period, I had ambient display on, but turned WiFi (which was enabled out of the box) off. My use mostly consisted of frequently looking at emails and messages, with the occasional weather app or game (yes, I'm that guy). I'd usually be able to eke a day out of it, but nothing more - this is definitely a charge-every-night sort of watch. Turning ambient display off did mitigate battery drain considerably, but to me at least, that just kinda ruins the purpose of a watch. Thankfully, the magnetic wireless charger is very easy to use. However, if you're looking for an endurance champ, look elsewhere.

Software

This is where everyone is probably expecting to see big changes, and Google certainly delivers. Virtually every screen in the UI has been given a nip and tuck, making it more usable and/or aesthetically-pleasing. For instance, accessing settings or the toggle for theater mode previously required users to swipe several times; now, it only takes one swipe. The new launcher highlights the watch's round display. Watch faces can now have different complications and toggles of your choice. Having Google Assistant onboard and accessible with just a long-press of the crown makes it easier to get things done. Everything is just... refined.

I didn't have high expectations for the on-watch Play Store, but it's surprisingly full-featured. You can view featured apps, search, and see a ton of info in each app's listing. User ratings, download figures, and a description can all be seen on your watch.

You know that feeling when you go back to a device running older software after you've been using something running the latest stuff? Like going from Nougat to Marshmallow, or from Windows 10 to Windows 8? That's what going back to a watch running Wear 1.0 feels like after using the Watch Style's 2.0. Many lighter users may not even touch the Play Store, but the overall experience just feels so much cleaner and more mature. Wear 2.0 was worth the wait.

Conclusion

So now, let's get back to the title - what makes this the Google Pixel of Android Wear smartwatches? A smaller, lower-res, yet still decent display? Check. Slightly quirky yet unoffensive design? Check. Brand new software and a guarantee for getting the quickest updates for a while? Check. Buttery smooth? Check. And lastly, a slightly higher price tag? Check.

The LG Watch Style isn't perfect by any means. It's missing a ton of features, all of which the much heftier Watch Sport has. But then again, the Pixel isn't extremely feature-packed either; people love it for the extraordinarily smooth experience it delivers, and how it just manages to be a great phone all around. That's how I feel about the Style - it's a tech product that I'd recommend to even non-techies, despite its higher $249 price.

If you'd like to pick up a Watch Style of your very own, check it out on the Google Store (currently out of stock) or at Best Buy.