Back in January, we got our first look at the HTC One X10. Much like the One X9 before it, the X10 is a 5.5" budget phone designed for markets like India. Now we have a better look at it, courtesy of a post on Weibo.

As seen in the images below, the X10's design is very different from the One X9 (which looked a bit like the Nexus 6P). It appears to have a unibody aluminum design, with a fingerprint sensor on the back - something the X9 didn't have. Just like the older model, it has capacitive navigation buttons at the bottom.

We probably won't have to wait much longer for an official announcement, perhaps as soon as Mobile World Congress. Maybe sales from budget devices like the X10 will help prop up HTC's new U phones.