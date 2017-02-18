At least since December, the Play Store on Android TV has had a particularly annoying issue. When selecting one of several app categories, including 'Action Games' and 'News,' the entire Play Store crashes. Now the issue appears to be finally fixed.
The above video shows the problem (warning: loud music) in action. This was a huge source of aggravation for both users and publishers, but version 7.5.08.M of the Play Store appears to fix the bug. If you want, you can manually install the APK from APKMirror on your Android TV instead of waiting for the full rollout.
- Thanks:
- Royland,
- Adam
