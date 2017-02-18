Android Wear 2.0 is sure getting a lot of support from developers. Maybe it's the fact that the old way of installing apps on the watch (by bundling the small watch's APK file with the main phone app's APK) won't work with Wear 2.0. Maybe it's the long developer preview period that gave teams and individuals the time to update their apps. And maybe it's Google incentivizing everyone to get their apps on Wear 2.0. Who knows?! The end result is that a lot of apps over the past couple of weeks have been updated to work with Android Wear 2.0.

The latest app to join the fold is Foursquare City Guide. I never got into the whole Foursquare thing (I prefer not to share my exact whereabouts every second of the day, plus Zomato is a lot more popular in Lebanon when it comes to restaurants), but apparently plenty of people still use it to discover places and read or share reviews and tips. The Wear 2.0 standalone app works without a phone, letting users search in their surroundings for different categories of places, check them out, and read tips when they get there.

If you want to try it out, the Foursquare City Guide app should now be available to download from the Play Store right on Android Wear 2.0 watches.