NVIDIA isn't letting down its guard. One month after the company brought Nougat and plenty of new features in an OTA update to its just-released SHIELD TV and a couple of weeks after it did the same for the original 2015 SHIELD TV, it's back with more updates and enhancements for these two Android TV set-top boxes.
Both the old 2015 and new 2017 SHIELD TVs are getting updated from Experience Upgrade 5.0.2 to 5.1. This new version has a few new games — Deus Ex Human Evolution, Just Cause 2, and Diluvion — and a couple of enhancements like Amazon Video's surround sound.
The feature you're looking for though, if you're a gamer, is rumble support. We've been told by NVIDIA that it's a server-side update that's independent of the 5.1 OTA, but it was added to the 5.1 changelog as an announcement. Regardless of how it gets activated, you'll now/soon be able to enjoy some games with dual vibration feedback through the new SHIELD controller:
- ABZÛ
- DarkSiders II
- Dirt 3 Complete edition
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution
- Just Cause 2
- LEGO Movie the video game
- LEGO Star Wars the Force Awakens
- Metro 2033 redux
- Mini Ninjas
- Sonic and Sega all Star racing transformed
- Tomb Raider (2013)
- The Witcher 3: Game of the Year
What's New?
Rumble Support for GeForce NOW
GeForce NOW joins GameStream with support for dual vibration feedback with the new SHIELD controller. Try it out today in games like Tomb Raider, ABZÛ, and LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens.
New Games
- Deus Ex Human Evolution
- Just Cause 2
- Diluvion
And More
- Amazon Video enhancements for surround sound as well as remote control responsiveness.
- Support for encrypted VP9 with subsampling.
- Enhanced system performance and stability.
Comments