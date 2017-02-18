NVIDIA isn't letting down its guard. One month after the company brought Nougat and plenty of new features in an OTA update to its just-released SHIELD TV and a couple of weeks after it did the same for the original 2015 SHIELD TV, it's back with more updates and enhancements for these two Android TV set-top boxes.

Both the old 2015 and new 2017 SHIELD TVs are getting updated from Experience Upgrade 5.0.2 to 5.1. This new version has a few new games — Deus Ex Human Evolution, Just Cause 2, and Diluvion — and a couple of enhancements like Amazon Video's surround sound.

The feature you're looking for though, if you're a gamer, is rumble support. We've been told by NVIDIA that it's a server-side update that's independent of the 5.1 OTA, but it was added to the 5.1 changelog as an announcement. Regardless of how it gets activated, you'll now/soon be able to enjoy some games with dual vibration feedback through the new SHIELD controller:

ABZÛ

DarkSiders II

Dirt 3 Complete edition

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Just Cause 2

LEGO Movie the video game

LEGO Star Wars the Force Awakens

Metro 2033 redux

Mini Ninjas

Sonic and Sega all Star racing transformed

Tomb Raider (2013)

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year

What's New? Rumble Support for GeForce NOW GeForce NOW joins GameStream with support for dual vibration feedback with the new SHIELD controller. Try it out today in games like Tomb Raider, ABZÛ, and LEGO Star Wars The Force Awakens. New Games Deus Ex Human Evolution

Just Cause 2

Diluvion And More Amazon Video enhancements for surround sound as well as remote control responsiveness.

Support for encrypted VP9 with subsampling.

Enhanced system performance and stability.

The update should be available to you starting today, so check your SHIELD TV for it and be patient if it hasn't rolled out to you yet. It might take a while to reach everyone.