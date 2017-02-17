There are a ton of people, even non-techies, who use Google Photos. After all, why wouldn't you? It's free with unlimited storage, allows you to access your photos from any device with the Internet, backs files up automatically, and is just an awesome tool in general. Photos' latest tweak for the web allows users to see which albums a particular photos belongs to.

To view the albums that a picture is in, simply tap the (i) button near the top right of the screen. There, you'll be able to see all of the photo information you've always been able to see, plus the new album info.

I don't personally use albums too often; however, those of you who enjoy organizing memories from vacations or outings may find this pretty useful. This feature isn't yet available in the mobile app, but here's hoping that it comes soon.