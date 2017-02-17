Of all the stock smartwatch frames to use, Audiobooks... of all the stock frames! They had to pick the Samsung Galaxy Gear, a discontinued smartwatch that runs Tizen OS and has nothing to do with Android Wear 2.0. A Samsung Gear Live would have been slightly better, because even if it's never getting Android Wear 2.0, at least it runs Android Wear so it's in the same... Galaxy. But let's not let the mistake of the graphics and marketing team at Audiobooks.com take away the spotlight from the prowess of their developer team.

The latter has updated the Android app to be fully compatible with Android Wear 2.0, less than 10 days after the platform's official release. This lets users launch the Audiobooks app straight from their watches, browse books, listen directly from the watch without a phone connection, and control playback and volume.

Here's the full changelog so you can check everything that's new, followed by a link to the app on the Play Store if you also want to grab it on your phone. Audiobooks.com should already be accessible on the Play Store on your Android Wear 2.0 watch.

WHAT'S NEW Thanks for using Audiobooks.com! This update includes new compatibility with Android Wear smartwatches, allowing users to: - Launch the Audiobooks.com app from their smartwatch - Listen to any audiobook in their My Books library - Access controls for play, pause, forward, rewind and volume - Browse select free books and featured samples This update also fixes bug throughout.