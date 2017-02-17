Of all the stock smartwatch frames to use, Audiobooks... of all the stock frames! They had to pick the Samsung Galaxy Gear, a discontinued smartwatch that runs Tizen OS and has nothing to do with Android Wear 2.0. A Samsung Gear Live would have been slightly better, because even if it's never getting Android Wear 2.0, at least it runs Android Wear so it's in the same... Galaxy. But let's not let the mistake of the graphics and marketing team at Audiobooks.com take away the spotlight from the prowess of their developer team.
The latter has updated the Android app to be fully compatible with Android Wear 2.0, less than 10 days after the platform's official release. This lets users launch the Audiobooks app straight from their watches, browse books, listen directly from the watch without a phone connection, and control playback and volume.
Here's the full changelog so you can check everything that's new, followed by a link to the app on the Play Store if you also want to grab it on your phone. Audiobooks.com should already be accessible on the Play Store on your Android Wear 2.0 watch.
WHAT'S NEW
Press Release
Audiobooks.com becomes the first premium audiobook service to offer full Apple Watch and Android Wear smartwatch compatibility
Apple Watch and Android Wear smartwatches can now be used to enjoy an expanded range of the Audiobooks.com service
TORONTO, February 16, 2017 – Audiobooks.com is pleased to announce their full compatibility with both Apple and Android wearable technologies, making them the only premium audiobook service to provide that option to their customers.
“We recognize how important innovation and convenience are to our customers, so offering them the option to listen with Apple and Android watches was important to us,” says Ian Small, Audiobooks.com CEO.
This expansion into wearable technology is in addition to Audiobooks.com’s availability on tvOS, Sonos, CarPlay, Android Auto, and select infotainment systems in GM, Land Rover and Jaguar vehicles.
“Connective technology – in homes, in cars, and now in style – is the way of the future, and Audiobooks.com is committed to being on the leading edge of that movement.”
Apple Watch and Android Wear smartwatch users can now:
- Launch the Audiobooks.com app from their smartwatch
- Browse and listen to any audiobook in their My Books library
- Access controls for play, pause, forward, rewind and volume
This announcement follows the recent Wear 2.0 version update for Android, with which Audiobooks.com is fully compatible. Audiobooks.com users who own wearable technology can start listening immediately, no action required.
Comments