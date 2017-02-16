Google's Pixel and Pixel XL phones are sold in three colors - Very Silver, Quite Black, and Really Blue. While the last color is certainly the most eye-catching, it's only been available in the United States. Google originally stated that the model would only be a temporary US exclusive, and now we are seeing it arrive in other countries - first in Canada with Rogers, and now the UK with EE.

EE, one of several carriers in the United Kingdom, is now selling the Pixel and Pixel XL in Really Blue on its site. The blue Pixel ships within seven days, but the Pixel XL is on pre-order. The only option for storage is 32GB, for both sizes. You can find the product pages on EE's website below, and let us know in the comments if you grab one.