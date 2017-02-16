LG is good at getting ahead of the leaks. Why would you look for unofficial information when the company itself keeps feeding us more and more details about its upcoming products? Well, you wouldn't, especially when you have it straight from the horse's mouth that the upcoming G6 will have a 5.7" 1440x2880 display at 18:9 ratio and that it will be water-resistant. And today we have another teaser from LG to feast our eyes on.

Given the 18:9 aspect ratio of the screen (which, let's face it, is a bigger fancier way of saying 2:1) and the multi-window capability of Android 7.0 Nougat, the G6 will be able to run apps side-by-side in perfect squares. Think 9:9 next to another 9:9. LG calls this a "perfect proportion" and wants you to think that it provides a better multitasking experience. I'm not sure it will make me use multi-window more, but I think it will definitely let me see more of each app when I am using it.

And it looks like LG is making the most out of this 18:9 aspect ratio. Many system apps in the video above and the press release below appear to support it well (Phone, Contacts, Clock, Gallery, Calendar, Messaging, Browser, Memos, etc). Also, the Camera app has a 1:1 mode for Instagram-ready pictures and a way to review the photo in one window while the Camera is still open. And finally, there's the option to view existing 16:9 content as 18:9, the collage feature for square pictures on the lockscreen, and the Calendar app that automatically transforms the interface in landscape to show the calendar and a detailed schedule side-by-side.

One more thing to note from the video above are the rounded corners, which substantiate the rumor we heard earlier. Oh and the press release also mentions a Food Mode for high-saturation photos of food and a way to combine 2-100 photos in a loop for your own GIFs.

The G6 will be introduced at MWC in Barcelona on February 26, so we only have 10 more days to wait before everything is officially announced.