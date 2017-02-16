Camera company Kodak went bankrupt a while back, but managed to save itself by selling its brand off to anyone who wanted it. Since then, the Kodak name has been pilfered and used to market cheap Android devices. It's a sad state of affairs for the once-great manufacturer, but maybe it's about to get better (or worse, depending on your point of view): ARCHOS has been signed as a brand licensee in Europe, following the release of the Kodak EKTRA smartphone last year.

ARCHOS is well-known for the line of mediocre, budget Android tablets the company makes. Presumably, the new Kodak devices will be the same sort of thing, but with the legendary American imaging company's name slapped on it. The tablets, which will combine "chic design" with the "latest technologies" will be pre-loaded with photo and video apps for creative users. They'll also have an 8 megapixel rear camera on them, for taking pictures of friends and family, and 3G, for fast connectivity.

If I had to guess, people who remember Kodak at its height will buy these, because they have the Kodak name on them. This is a sure fire way for ARCHOS to get sales. These new tablets will be available in summer 2017, and although the press release doesn't say how much they'll cost, they'll probably be on the budget end of the market.