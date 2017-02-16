Last December, our unlucky team leader, Artem, noticed a bug in the Google Wifi (previously OnHub) app. The bug affected mesh networks of multiple access points, not networks with just one router, and manifested in pretty weird data count per device measures that didn't add up... literally. The math was wonky because the sum of usage per device didn't get anywhere near the total data count on the network.

After reporting the bug to the Wifi team, we got a response saying that Google knows this issue exists and is working on a fix. But the latest update to the Google Wifi app (jetstream-BV10102_RC0005) appears to have worked on solving the issue in a counter-productive way: instead of fixing the bug, it has completely removed the per device data usage. Hopefully, this is just a stop-gap bandage while the team finds a proper solution. In the meantime, if you want the older version with the feature still there (jetstream-BV10098_RC0005), you can grab it from APK Mirror.

Left: New Wifi app. Middle & Right: Buggy per device data reports on previous Wifi app.

As for the positive aspects of this update, there are two new features. First, it's now easier to share the password of the main network, not only the guest network. And second, there are flow improvements to IP reservations and port forwarding inside the app. The official changelog is below, followed by a link to the app on the Play Store. Alternatively, you can get the new jetstream-BV10102_RC0005 release from APK Mirror.