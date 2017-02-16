We're fast approaching MWC with some of the major highlights of the event, like the Moto G5, seeing some serious leaks. Like I mentioned yesterday, good phones from last year should not be discounted simply because they're a year old. Such is the case with this returning deal here. The Moto G4 Play is available for $99.99 from B&H with a promo code, a total savings of $50.

As you can see in the screenshot below, the phone is already on sale for $129.99, but the promo code knocks down the other $30. For a refresher, the Moto G4 Play is an unlocked LTE device that made it onto our Most Wanted Budget Phones list for 2016. You get a 5" 720p IPS LCD display, a 2,800mAh battery (which is large for a phone this size), a Snapdragon 410, 16GB of storage, 2GB of RAM, and 8MP/5MP cameras — all for $100, which is just insanely good.

In order to get the full sale price, just use the promo code MGPLAYSPE at checkout. Both the black and white models were available at the time of this writing, so head on down to the source link. Don't forget about the promo code!