Finding phones with flagship-level specs for mid-ranger prices isn't too difficult nowadays (ahem, OnePlus 3T), but it's less of a breeze to get a good deal on a mid- to high-end device for the price of a budget handset. It's only been around a year since the Nextbit Robin first arrived in the hands of Kickstarter backers, but you can already pick one up for just $139.99.

It's not the first time the Robin's hit such a low price point, but this is still a great deal. The quirkily-designed phone features a 5.2-inch 1080p IPS display, a Snapdragon 808, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 13MP camera, and a 2680mAh battery. It also comes with a free 100GB of Nextbit cloud storage, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and front-facing speakers. And should you not take a liking to Nextbit's skin, there's decent aftermarket support.

This listing comes courtesy of eBay seller mobilepros1, which has 97.6% positive feedback over 140,949 ratings. Both the Mint and Midnight colors are available for purchase. The seller is offering free shipping to the US, and will ship to other countries. If you're interested, don't wait up; eBay is showing a "limited quantity available."