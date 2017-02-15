We're finally getting a good, steady stream of Android 7.0 updates for major smartphones. Several months later than we'd like to have them, of course, but such is life in the current world of Android software. Today owners of the HTC A9 on Sprint get a turn, at least according to HTC's official support page. The page says that software update 2.18.651.2 includes an upgrade to Nougat, as well as bringing the core security patch up to January of this year.
HTC says the download is 1.86GB, but one user on Twitter who's received the download alert says that it's 1.08GB. The unlocked version of the HTC One A9 received the same update (with a slightly older security patch) last month. And for those of you wondering, yes, this is Android 7.0, now a couple of months behind the latest version adorning compatible Nexus and Pixel-branded hardware. Yeah, it's less than ideal.
As always, you'll want to be on a Wi-Fi connection if your data plan isn't unlimited, and any root or recovery modifications to the software system will result in a failed flash. The HTC Sync Manager tool is available on the desktop if you'd prefer a manual update via a PC.
