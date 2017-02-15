Mobile virtual reality hasn't really struck a chord with consumers. Content for Google Daydream is lacking, and Samsung's Gear VR platform isn't doing much better. HTC's president of global sales, Chia-lin Chang, has revealed that the company is working on its own mobile VR product - and it's "not a phone slapped onto a headset."

In an interview at the HTC U Ultra launch event in Singapore, he said, "Vive is very top end, and in the coming months you'll see our plans in terms of mobility and VR, and it's not a phone slapped onto a headset. It'd be a different thing."

HTC also added that the headset will be compatible with the recently-announced U Ultra. The product, whatever it will look like, will launch before the end of the year.